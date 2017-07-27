Clarksville teacher in hot water after series of social media posts

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parents and students are flooding a public Facebook page with messages as school officials investigate a Clarksville teacher for some questionable posts to social media.

Chief communications officer with Montgomery County Schools, Elise Shelton, told News 2 someone contacted the district Friday expressing their concerns about educator Zachorie Suggs, who teaches economics and contemporary issues at West Creek High School.

“The person who shared this also shared a series of tweets that Mr. Suggs had made and was just very concerned that these might not be representative of the school system,” said Shelton.

Suggs Twitter page has since been deleted, but there were a series of tweets that some people felt were very inappropriate dealing with race, sexuality, and people with special needs.

“Mr. Suggs has been with the district since 2012, so he has been exposed to what our policy is regarding social media, and also guidelines that go a little deeper,” said Shelton.

The district told News 2 it opened up an investigation into the matter.

In response, some parents, students and even some of his colleagues rushed to his defense on a newly-created public Facebook group called “I Stand with Suggs.”

One person wrote, “He saved my brother. I can’t thank him enough for that.”

Another person wrote, “Coach Zach Suggs is the epitome of what an educator, mentor and coach should be. He has befriended, mentored and encouraged both my young men to be better students, athletes and citizens.”

However, some other parents we spoke with had strong opinions about his actions.

“We all should be held accountable, especially being on that type of platform. You should be held accountable. It’s that simple you should be held accountable so yeah, I think some things need to happen, as far as losing his job, I can’t say that,” said mother Letillia Slaghter.

The district said it plans on reaching a decision on how to move forward on the issue by the start of the new school year. Teachers are scheduled to be back in session Aug. 3.