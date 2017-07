WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a multi-crash on Interstate 840 near the Rutherford County line early Thursday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 45 around 1:45 a.m.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported the roadway is expected to be closed for four hours.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.