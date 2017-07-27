2 Missouri men arrested for drug trafficking in Ky.

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police arrested two Missouri men for trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Interstate 24 Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m.

According to a news release, after detecting a smell of marijuana, the troopers received consent to search the vehicle.

Four ounces of high-grade marijuana, several packages of Fentanyl and pills believed to be Adderall were all found. Authorities said numerous drug paraphernalia items consistent with drug trafficking and $3,000 in cash were also seized.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Logan Daugherty, was arrested and is charged with first degree trafficking a controlled substance and trafficking marijuana, among other drug-related charges.

The 21-year-old passenger, Thomas Gouldsmith, was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.