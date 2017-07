NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot Thursday night at a gas station in the McFerrin Park neighborhood of East Nashville.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near the Citgo on Dickerson Pike near Grace Street.

Police on the scene told News 2 one person suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately known.

There’s no word on a suspect at this time. Further details have yet to be released.