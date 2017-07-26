Triple Creek State Park expecting thousands for total solar eclipse

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Almost two years ago, city officials in Gallatin started getting calls from all over the world saying Triple Creek State Park is right in the center line of the total solar eclipse’s path.

The city is now expecting thousands to attend their viewing party on Aug. 21 as Tennessee experiences the once-in-a-lifetime event.

As you can imagine, authorities are prepared for traffic to be an issue.

City leaders say they already have some plans in place to handle the influx of visitors to Triple Creek.

“We’ve got the Sumner County Tourism Board that has put together shuttles throughout the city, and I know there are other businesses that have put together transportation to take you from parking lots to the events,” said Janell Wilson with the police department.

The good news is that Gallatin has had plenty of experience with large crowds at the park.

“You know, we get a lot of people in there for the 4th of July anyway, so we know what to expect and we’ve done the 4th of July event up there for a couple of years now,” explained Wilson.

She continued, “So as far as getting people in there, it’s just whenever it gets full, and when we get ready to leave, it’s going to be like any 4th of July event. You’re going to have officers there to help with the traffic and getting everybody out.”

Gallatin is just one of the many places around Middle Tennessee holding special events for the epic eclipse. Click here for a list.

