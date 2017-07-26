Titans agree to multi-year contract extension with Dennis Kelly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just two days before training camp, the Tennessee Titans agreed to a multi-year contract extension with tackle Dennis Kelly.

The team traded wide receiver Dorial Green Beckham to the Eagles for Kelly last season during camp. He played in all 16 games, starting six times as an extra tight end in the Titans run heavy offense.

His biggest contribution came in the Titans rout of Green Bay when he filled in for Taylor Lewan who was ejected in the first quarter.

For his five-year NFL career, Kelly registered 46 games played, including 21 starts.

Kelly was originally a fifth-round selection by the Eagles in the 2012 NFL Draft from Purdue.