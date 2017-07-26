Tennessee congressman diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Phil Roe’s office says he has been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer and will undergo treatment next month in Tennessee.

Roe’s website said the cancer was discovered after a routine physical and that his prognosis is excellent. He will be treated in East Tennessee during the August district work period, and treatment isn’t expected to conflict with his legislative schedule.

The statement said no updates or comments would be provided until treatment is completed. His offices in Kingsport, Morristown and Washington will remain open as usual.

“Following a routine physical examination, Congressman Roe was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer. He will undergo treatment in East Tennessee during the August district work period. The prognosis is excellent, and treatment is not expected to interfere with his scheduled legislative duties. The Congressman’s offices in Kingsport, Morristown and Washington, D.C. will remain open and operate as usual. The office will provide an update after his treatment has been completed. No further updates or comments will be provided before that time. Congressman Roe thanks East Tennesseans for the privilege of serving them, and looks forward to continuing to represent them. Thank you.”

Roe, a Republican and retired physician who represents Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, is serving his fifth term in Congress. He is chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and is on the House Education and Workforce Committee.