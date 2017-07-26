Strong to severe storms expected Thursday into Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a threat of strong to severe storms both Thursday and Friday, putting all of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky under a marginal risk

A strong cold front will be moving through the region, bringing storms around Thursday afternoon for areas of north of Interstate 40.

The strongest storms may hold off until late evening and into the early hours Friday morning.

The storms on Friday afternoon could be rough, especially south of I-40 as they are under a slight risk for severe weather.

Any storm that gets going has the potential of strong winds, heavy downpours, lightning, and small hail.

The weather should clear out after Friday evening, giving way to a beautiful weekend. Get the rest of the forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.