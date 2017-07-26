Prayer circle held where 15-year-old gunned down in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A South Nashville murder remains unsolved, and a community is now coming together for the victim’s family to speak out against gun violence among youths.

Jaezoine Woods, 15, was killed Tuesday night after a lingering argument led to gunfire, according to Metro police.

The group Partners in Struggle hosted an event at the Napier homes on Wednesday, inviting the community out for a prayer circle near where Jaezoine was gunned down.

“It’s been rough. It’s been hard. It’s just one of those days where… words can’t even explain it,” said Jaezoine’s father, Derrick James.

“I don’t know what type of person would kill a young person like that,” said his cousin, Jordan Evans. “Just why, when everybody deserves to live their life? It’s terrible. It needs to stop. It really does.”

Police are hoping someone may recognize the car used in Jaezoine’s murder, a white late-model Ford Fusion with a sunroof and larger rims.

One of the suspects is described as a young black man who is around 6 feet tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and orange shorts. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

The shooting that killed Jaezoine was the second in Nashville Tuesday night. Shortly before 8 p.m. a 14-year-old was shot near The Nations.