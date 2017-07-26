Police: Woman claims to be Kentucky trooper during road rage incident

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – She said she was a cop, she said she was an EMS worker, but it turns out neither was true, and now Meagan Griffin is in jail.

Police say she and another couple got into a confrontation in their apartment parking lot at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night while leaving the pool.

“After leaving the pool, there was a road rage situation in the apartment complex parking lot,” said Murfreesboro police spokesman Sgt. Kyle Evans.

According to a police report, Griffin claimed the couple cut her off while driving through the parking lot. The couple said she then rode their bumper until they got back to the apartment building and then attempted to approach them.

The report indicates the man told her to go away, but the 25-year-old yelled, attempted to give the woman a balloon, and reportedly grabs her.

“Suspects grabs the breast of the girlfriend of the person driving. Bizarre situation, screaming, yelling. She’s holding a beer; obvious she’s intoxicated,” Evans told News 2.

Murfreesboro police said the couple told Griffin to leave or they’d call authorities.

“’I am the law!’ She claimed to be a member of the Kentucky State Police and she has no record with the KSP whatsoever,” Evans explained.

Griffin is also accused of saying she works for the Franklin EMS department. Neither the department in Franklin, Tennessee, or Franklin, Kentucky, had heard of her.

“If she would lie about being a KSP, there’s no doubt she would lie about being an EMS worker somewhere,” spokesman Evans said.

“We have enough problems without people saying they are a police officer when they’re not,” Sgt. Evans added. “It scares people.”

News 2 attempted to reach Griffin but no one would come to the front door.

By phone, the other man involved in the incident told News 2 he didn’t want to talk. He reportedly had the confrontation on his cell phone but didn’t want to release it.

Griffin was booked on charges of criminal impersonation of a police officer and public intoxication. She’s due in court Oct. 12.