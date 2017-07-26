Pepperfire keeps it spicy in East Nashville

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the most popular hot chicken spots in Music City is East Nashville’s Pepperfire.

It all started when someone told owner Isaac Beard to try Nashville Hot Chicken 20 years ago and it’s been in his blood ever since.

Beard works hard to make sure his hot chicken stands out from the rest.

“What makes it unique is that every store in Nashville that does hot chicken has a different flavor profile. We definitely have our own flavor profile and customers have noted this for the past six years,” said Beard.

Pepperfire also has signature side dishes and other options to keep customers coming back.

“We’ve expanded the genre to tender royale signature dish, which is a deep fried grilled cheese sandwich, pepper jack cheese, and put tenders on top of that. We do different signature items you won’t find anywhere else in town,” added Beard.

He also knows a true Nashville Hot Chicken connoisseur has to try every version but he is grateful for his loyal customers.

“You have your diehard loyalists, I want them to come here on a regular basis but we do encourage our customers to go other places and try it,” said Beard.

“I’m a fanboy of hot chicken, and for me, I’m going to try everybody.”

All week on Good Morning Nashville, News 2 will visit some of Music City’s favorite chicken joints and the many people who helped put hot chicken on the map.