News 2 Gives Back: Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville district

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On July 26, News 2’s Paige Hill and Paul Huber from Nissan of Cool Springs, the presenting sponsor of News 2 Gives Back, delivered lunch to the brave men and women of the Nashville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Lieutenant Bill Miller from the Tennessee Highway Patrol spoke to Paige on Facebook live about how important the move over law is for the THP. He also talked about a THP bus tour this fall that will enforce safe driving techniques. Lt. Miller emphasized the importance of not using the phone, eating, applying makeup, etc. while driving.

“A lot of people who don’t like handguns or firearms of any type and will not touch a firearm because they’re afraid of hurting someone will drive a car in the most reckless of manners,” Lt. Miller said. “That is something we really need people to be mindful of.”

All the men and women of District 3 of the THP were very appreciative and one of the troopers even celebrated a birthday during lunch!

Click here to see other recent News 2 Gives Back presentations.