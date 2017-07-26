MTSU to host ‘Great Tennessee Eclipse’ on Aug. 21

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University will host the “Great Tennessee Eclipse” on Aug. 21.

Thousands of students, among other visitors are expected to attend the event.

The four-hour solar eclipse observing party will be hosted by the university’s physics and astronomy department.

Ahead of the anticipated solar eclipse, attendees can enjoy live music, NASA and MTSU telescope feeds, solar eclipse education, safety tips and tours of the science buildings, among other activities.

“This eclipse is unusual, very unusual, in that it’s cutting right through populated areas,” said Bud Fischer, Dean of the MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences. “Frankly, if you don’t make the effort to experience it, you will miss the event of a lifetime.”

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Light snacks and water will be sold on-site and all parking and events are free.