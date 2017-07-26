Land Between the Lakes plans full week of eclipse activities

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (WKRN) – Land Between the Lakes isn’t just planning for a day of fun; they are planning for a whole week.

The national recreation area is a popular weekend getaway spot through Tennessee and Kentucky.

Sun and Moon days will officially start Wednesday, Aug. 16 ahead of the total solar eclipse the following Monday.

The Golden Pond Planetarium will be hosting several events, including a class on how to make a sun dial and a Pink Floyd “Dark Side of the Moon” laser show.

And on Aug. 21, you’ll be able to watch the sun through the planetarium’s telescopes. Click here for more information on what Land Between the Lakes has to offer.

