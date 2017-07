NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a Joelton gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the T Fuel on Eaton’s Creek Road around 2 a.m.

Metro police said a man robbed employees at gunpoint and demanded money from the register.

Police continue searching for the suspect. No description was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.