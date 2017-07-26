Inmate walks away from work detail in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from work detail in Maury County on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says Bradley Carpenter disappeared around 1 p.m. from the landfill.

He reportedly has stolen clothes with him and is possibly wearing blue basketball shorts, a cutoff thermal shirt, and a dark blue hat.

Carpenter was serving time in jail for violating probation on misdemeanor theft and fraudulent use of credit card charges.

He’s possibly headed to the Cross Bridges area. Anyone who sees him should contact the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-388-5151.