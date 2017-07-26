‘I am scared for my life’: Woman hit by stray bullet in deadly Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of gun shots echoed through the JC Napier housing development late Tuesday night, killing 15-year-old Jaezoine Woods and striking a bystander.

Veronica Bradley Lawrence told News 2 pieces of that bullet are still lodged in her hip.

“I can’t halfway move. I’m still bleeding outside,” she said.

The 45-year-old heard more than 30 shots fired outside her door. The mother-of-four looked out back to make sure her 15-year-old son wasn’t outside.

“As soon as I opened my back door a little bit, a bullet come through the back door and hit me in the hip,” Bradley Lawrence explained.

You can see the hole from the bullet in her door that she says then ricocheted off of her refrigerator.

“I scooted in the living room to holler at my husband and my kids to let them know that I’d been shot,” she told News 2.

Bradley Lawrence said it was terrifying, as her grandchildren were also home. Now, she wants to mover her family out of the housing development.

“I am scared for my life. God knows I am scared. I’m really terrified for my life. I am scared. God knows I am scared and I don’t want to be here no more,” she said.

While Bradley Lawrence is worried for her families safety, she hopes police find the suspects as her heart hurts for the family that lost their child.

“I hope they find him, because that’s a child. I’m talkin’ about a 15-year-old. He lost his life. God knows I feel for his family, I really do.”

One of the suspects is described as a young black man who is around 6 feet tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange shorts.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white late-model Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is the second shooting that left a Nashville teenager injured Tuesday night. Shortly before 8 p.m. a 14-year-old was shot near The Nations.