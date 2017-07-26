I-40 East closed after semi overturns in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi overturned Wednesday night in Cheatham County, shutting down eastbound lanes of Interstate 40.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. in Pegram between McCrory Lane and Luyben Hills Road.

At least one person was injured. It’s not yet known how serious the injuries are at this time but a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The road isn’t expected to reopen until at least 2:30 a.m. Westbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.

