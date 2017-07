CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least 15 vehicles were damaged by shots from BB guns Monday night in Clarksville.

Clarksville police reported the majority of damaged vehicles were from homes along the 41A Bypass during the overnight hours.

Officials estimate the cost of repairs to the vehicles exceeds $10,000 as not only windows were broken, but car bodies damaged also.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Clarksville police at 931-645-TIPS or at P3tips.com/591.