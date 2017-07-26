Adairville, Kentucky plans eclipse viewing party at community park

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Adairville, Kentucky, is planning a total solar eclipse viewing party at their community park.

2017 Eclipse Adairville Style takes place on Aug. 21 and is open to the public.

The city says there will be hot dogs, popcorn, and cold drinks along with bocce ball, cornhole, and washer games beginning at 12 p.m.

There will be eclipse glasses for sale for anyone who needs them. There will also be T-shirts on sale that cost $12 with $2 going to the local school.

Anyone who plans to attend is simply asked to bring a blanket and be ready to party.

The moon will move between the Earth and Sun beginning around 11 a.m. before a brief period of total darkness beginning around 1:27 p.m. The darkness will last upwards of nearly 3 minutes in some places. When will it reach your house and how long will it last? Find the answer here.

