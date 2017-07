GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 70-year-old man died after a piece of lawn equipment he was working on fell on him.

Jack Torkelson was working underneath the finishing mower when the accident happened Tuesday.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has since ruled his death accidental.

The sheriff’s office asked for the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

Additional information was not released.