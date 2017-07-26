20-year-old charged in vandalism of ‘I Believe in Nashville’ mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a 20-year-old was arrested in the vandalism of the “I Believe in Nashville” mural in 12South.

Brandon Murphy turned himself in at the Midtown Precinct where he was charged with felony vandalism Wednesday afternoon.

Murphy, of Smith Springs Road, reportedly admitted to defacing the iconic mural during an interview.

Metro police say until Wednesday, Murphy worked at a sandwich shop on 12th Avenue South, the same road where the mural is located.

The owner of the building that depicts the mural estimates it will cost more than $1,000 to restore it, according to a press release.

A mug shot of Murphy wasn’t immediately available.

Authorities have yet to saw if the two other people caught on surveillance with Murphy have been identified or charged. Police previously said they believe the two, a man and woman, were serving as lookouts.

