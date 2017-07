NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two barbecue restaurants in Nashville were broken into early Wednesday morning.

First, someone broke out the glass door at Nick’s Famous Barbecue on Clarksville Pike around 1 a.m.

Then, a window was broken out at Tex’s World Famous Barbecue on Foster Avenue around 3 a.m.

It is unknown if anything from either restaurant was taken or if the incidents are related.

No additional information was released.