NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot in Hermitage early Wednesday morning.

Metro police located the crime scene near Central Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard around 12:15 a.m.

Around the same time, a victim with a gunshot wound showed up at TriStar Summit Medical Center.

Central Pike is currently closed to traffic.

No additional information or suspect description was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.