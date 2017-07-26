1 dead, 7 injured in reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WKRN) — One person died and seven were injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, according to the Columbia fire department.

The fair tweeted about the accident just before 7:40 p.m., saying an investigation was underway.

The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released. Of the seven injured, which includes a 13-year-old girl, five were in critical condition while two are stable, Battalion Chief Steve Martin said.

Martin said one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride reportedly snapped off.

Wednesday was the opening day for the fair, which runs until Aug. 6.

