Titans player makes sure students are ready to kick-off school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the new school year just a few weeks away, a Tennessee Titans player is doing what he can to make sure students are ready.

On Tuesday, Delanie Walker held his annual backpack giveaway.

The tight end gave supplies to 100 middle school students at the East Nashville YMCA.

He told News 2 when he was a child that brand new pack back meant everything.

“The smiles go a long way and I think this goes a long way with these kids and when they get older they’ll talk about how I came and gave them backpacks and it’s great when I see them graduate and get scholarships and [they] tweet it to me. I think that’s the biggest part,” Walker said.

The backpack giveaway was actually the second event of the day for Walker. He started his day by helping 50 kids get dental exams before the start of the school year.