Tenn. lawmaker urges TDOT to speed up Nolensville Pike project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Representative is urging the Tennessee Department of Transportation to speed up the roadway improvements on Nolensville Pike after a pedestrian was killed Friday night.

Rep. Jason Powell sent the letter to the TDOT commissioner Monday following the death of 66-year-old Kris Hansen.

Hansen was hit by a car as he tried to cross Nolensville Pike at Welshwood Drive.

He was believed to have been walking from the westbound side of Nolensville Pike to the eastbound side to board an MTA bus.

The driver was not charged.

In his letter, Powell wonders why the roadway improvements have been delayed.

“The roadway in this area is dangerous and the specific location at Welshwood is deadly to pedestrians. I am requesting you to make this project a top priority so that TDOT makes every effort to complete this full project immediately, especially traffic and pedestrian signalizations at Welshwood Drive to save lives.“

Powell’s letter noted Hansen’s death was the seventh accident in the corridor since 2010.