Silver Alert issued for missing Linden woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 58-year-old Linden, Tennessee, woman.

Authorities said Debra Harper left her nephew’s Marshall County home on Monday but has yet to return to her home in Perry County. Authorities have checked her home and with relatives.

Harper suffers from medial issues and does require medication. She was last seen driving a 1997 white Ford Explorer with Perry County tags.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 931-359-6122.