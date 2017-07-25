Prince’s reigns supreme as birthplace of Nashville Hot Chicken

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Without a doubt, the birthplace of Nashville Hot Chicken is Prince’s Chicken Shack.

The original location on Ewing Drive opened in the mid-1930s.

Recently, the Prince’s team opened a second location on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville.

Longtime owner Andre Prince Jeffries told News 2 the business gives her family purpose.

“My purpose for taking over was to keep something in the family, that was my purpose, I think all families have something unique about them,” said Jeffries.

And the future for Prince’s couldn’t be brighter thanks to its loyal customer base.

“It’s the people, the customers, it’s by word of mouth, that’s what keeps it going, they keep on coming back for more, and they are the ones spreading the word, I’m most indebted to them,” added Jefferies.

Jefferies explained the evolution of hot chicken at Prince’s.

“It was all cooked one way, but as more people came in after I took over, they wanted their children to eat it so we started different variations, plain, mild medium hot.”

She told News 2 women go for the hottest level of chicken more than men.

“I want to emphasize more women eat it extra hot than men, for some reason, I don’t know whether that’s the pain of labor or whatever, men will start off eating it hot, but women maintain it, so someone should research that,” said Jefferies.

