3 injured after SUV traveling 102 mph crashes in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman and two children were injured when a rollover crash closed a busy Hermitage intersection early Tuesday morning.

It happened where Old Hickory Boulevard intersects with Lebanon Pike around 3:30 a.m.

The Nissan Rogue was initially spotted by officers speeding in Madison.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle but it was later seen speeding through the Hermitage area.

Metro police told News 2 the car was clocked traveling 102 mph before flipping and landing on its roof.

There was one woman and two children inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The occupants got out of the Nissan and ran from the crash, hiding in a nearby parking lot, according to police.

Two children and one adult were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.