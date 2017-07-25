Police search for missing 16-year-old out of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old boy was reported missing Tuesday by Columbia police.

Kamdyn Cates was last seen Monday after he left his home at the Jackson Manor Apartments on Hampshire Pike.

Police say he was wearing a white undershirt and carrying an orange backpack at the time.

Kamdyn is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with additional information that may assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, or Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900.

You can also email the Columbia Police SAFE Tip at SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.