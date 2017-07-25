Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bella – 1 year old–Female

Bella is a sweet little girl who starts out shy, but really warms up after a few minutes. She has a polite demeanor and is a friendly pupper. She also is equipped with some amazing antennae ears that allow her to pick up broadcast signals and satellite transmissions. Bella wants to be your new best friend, come adopt her and give her a forever home!

Chester – 8 months old–Male

Chester has lots of pep in his step. That makes him a good friend for someone who might enjoy going on a walk and getting out and about with him. Chester has an awesome look with a pretty brown coat and matching auburn eyes! Chester is still a pup so he has plenty of learning to do, but he’s a great little boy and he’s got an adorable smile that will surely melt your heart!

Nugget – 6 months old–Male

Nugget is a downright paw-some pup! He has a beautiful gun-metal grey coat and cute white socks. At just seven months old he’s still a learning puppy. He loves people and playing, he REALLY loves people. He has that fun look of wanting approval at every step along the way! He loves belly rubs, he’s super friendly and he’s perfectly content to walk right up to you and plop down in your lap. Come to MACC and don’t forget to bring your lap!

Linus – 3 months old–Male

Oh sweet Linus is such a cutieapatootie and cannot wait for his forever family.

Kitten Tarantino – 2 months old–Male

This cuddle monster cannot wait to cuddle his way into your heart.

Pet of the Week for July 24, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Bella (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control) Chester (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control) Nugget (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control) Linus Matilda and Harold (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control) Kitten Tarantino (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)