Northwest YMCA to become Metro community center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Mayor Megan Barry announced Tuesday that the city is taking over the Northwest YMCA of Middle Tennessee and turning it into a Metro-Nashville Parks and Recreation community center.

According to the mayor’s Facebook page, the agreement with the YMCA means “the high quality of health and wellness services Bordeaux resident have come to rely on will continue, while the opportunities for new programs are tremendous.”

Mayor Barry said she looks forward to working with residents to determine the best use for the unoccupied space within the facility.