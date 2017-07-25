Nashville area usually without homicides sees 3 in 8 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police’s Midtown Hills Precinct sees fewer homicides than many of the other eight police precincts in Davidson County. However, the precinct recorded three homicides in an eight-day stretch this month.

On Sunday, 37-year-old Isha Musa and her 20-year-old son Osman Munongerwa were shot and killed at a Hillside Avenue apartment in the Edgehill area.

On Saturday, July 15, Marall Edwards was shot at an Acklen Park apartment near Sylvan Park. Both locations fall within the 37203 zip code.

The Midtown Hills Precinct spans much of southern Davidson County, and includes midtown Nashville, Green Hills, Berry Hill and the area west of Nolensville Pike.

Police data over the past 12 weeks, ending July 15, shows that Hillside Avenue, where the July 23 double homicide took place, has had more incidents of violent crime in the precinct than anywhere else.

The intersections of 17th Avenue North near West End Avenue and 17th Avenue North near Church Street ranked just behind Hillside Avenue, in terms of the amount of violent crime reported in the area.

Looking at specific types of violent crimes in the Midtown Hills Precinct, homicides, street robberies and aggravated assaults are all up so far this year compared to this time last year.

However, this is a trend seen across the entire county.

Julie Edwards examines crime trends in Nashville each week on Tuesdays and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.