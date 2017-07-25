Metro police receive $12K for 3 new horses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville Police Department has received $12,000 for three new horses for its mounted patrol unit.

WoodmenLife, a nonprofit, gave the department the money on Tuesday as a thank you for hosting the organization’s national convention.

To show their appreciation for the gift, Metro police will name one of the horses after a detective in Omaha, where the nonprofit is based.

“We have one new one here named after a detective in Nebraska who lost her life in the line-of-duty about a year ago, and so the horse, Rosco, is named after her and George Matthew with the police department was detrimental in this gift, so we are certainly thankful to him and WoodmenLife and the Omaha Police Department,” Police Chief Steve Anderson said.

Metro police said the gift could not have come at a better time since several of their horses are ready to retire.