Marcus Mariota travels through Tennessee visiting rural high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota traveled across the state of Tennessee on Tuesday visiting high schools.

News 2 caught up with him in DeKalb County where he said it was good to get out of Nashville and see other parts of Middle Tennessee.

Mariota went to four rural high schools and talked about staying in school, working hard, and focusing on their dreams.

The quarterback also came bearing gifts, donating $5,000 to each school he visited, and the NFL matched each donation.

“It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy it. It’s an opportunity to get to know some more folks, and I’ve never been in parts of Tennessee before. To me, I just enjoy the opportunity to talk to these guys and hopefully share a bit of advice,” Mariota told News 2.

The head coach of DeKalb County’s football team said he was proud they were able to be around Mariota.

“DeKalb County was able to have Marcus come down and greet him and welcome him and show him a little bit of what we have and what we are about. The type of person he is and the type of athlete he is makes our message to our guys a lot easier,” explained Steve Trapp.

Mariota and the Titans report for training camp on Friday.