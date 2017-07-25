Janet Ivey of ‘Janet’s Planet’ joins News 2 as solar eclipse expert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is happy to announce Janet Ivey of the PBS Show “Janet’s Planet” will be joining us as an eclipse expert.

“Janet’s Planet” is a children’s educational program seen on more than 140 stations around the country.

Ivey, a Belmont University graduate, serves on the board of National Space Society Board of Governors, which includes Apollo astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Jim Lovell.

You can look for her eclipse expert stories beginning next week on News 2. Be sure to check out “Janet’s Planet” on Facebook and Twitter as well.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.