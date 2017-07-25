‘I Believe in Nashville’ mural in 12South vandalized again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The iconic “I Believe in Nashville” mural in the 12South neighborhood was found vandalized again Tuesday morning.

The mural is painted on the side of a building that houses 12South Dental Studio near Edley’s BBQ and Draper James on 12th Avenue South.

It appears to have the word Nashville changed so the mural read “I believe in global warming,” with the Tennessee tri-star altered to look like the earth.

The graffiti appears to have been covered with black paint.

It was previously vandalized in March, when roof coating, a tar-like sealant that had to be scraped off.

The mural was painted in 2012 Adrien Saporiti for DCXV Industries and refurbished in 2013. Saporiti restored the mural shortly after the vandalism was discovered.

It became a popular place for tourists and visitors to have their photos taken to celebrate their trip to Music City.