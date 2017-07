WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in Warren County Sunday when his ATV ran off the road and struck a tree.

It happened on Ben Burton Road around 9:45 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported 25-year-old Hazziel Velaquez, of McMinnville, took a curve at excessive speeds when the ATV ran off the road.

The ATV hit a tree and flipped over onto its driver’s side, according to the THP.

Velaquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report states Velaquez was wearing a safety belt.