2 shot in South Nashville, including teenage boy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were shot in South Nashville on Tuesday night, and one the victims is a teenage boy.

Metro police responded to the 700 block of Lewis Street at the JC Napier homes around 8:50 p.m.

Officers at the scene told News 2 there are two victims, a teenage boy found outside the home and a woman found inside.

The teenager suffered critical injuries while the woman’s are non-life threatening. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. Neither of their identities were immediately released.

Metro police said there is no suspect description at this time.

This is the second shooting that left a Nashville teenager injured Tuesday night. Shortly before 8 p.m. a 14-year-old was shot near The Nations.

