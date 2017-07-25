14-year-old shot near The Nations in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old was shot behind a Dollar Tree store near The Nations in Nashville.

Metro police told News 2 he was shot in the leg behind the Clifton Avenue business shortly before 8 p.m. and ran of before collapsing nearby on Alameda Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An update on his condition has yet to be released.

A description of the suspect wasn’t immediately available.

About an hour later, another teenager was shot in South Nashville at an apartment on Lewis Street.

