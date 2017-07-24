Young Nashville man’s murder leaves little boy without father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family and friends are devastated after learning a mother and son were shot to death inside their Edgehill home this weekend.

KeKe Ford told News 2 she learned the horrible news Monday morning, that the father of her 3-year-old son, Osmani Munongerwa and his mother, Isha Musa were shot to death inside their home Sunday.

“I woke up to an inbox on Facebook and everyone was like, ‘Your baby daddy died.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean? I just talked to him,'” she explained.

Ford showed News 2 their latest text message exchange. He reached out to her in the early morning hours of July 20, saying he couldn’t sleep.

She said it’s hard to believe that would be one of their last few exchanges. She described the type of person that Munongerwa was.

“Kinda funny, he joked around. He was a calm person, he never did anything to anybody. He played around. If you need something he’ll be there for you,” she said.

Investigators say neighbors reported hearing noises that sounded like gunshots between 9 and 10 a.m. but police have released few other details.

Immigration attorney Elliot Ozment has worked with people in the close knit Somali community and says the family deserves answers.

“It is shocking that anyone would kill these two people inside their home, unless there is a crime associated with that murder,” said Ozment.

Ford says it breaks her heart that her young son will have to grow up without his father.

Double murder on Hillside Avenue View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) Osmani Munongerwa (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)