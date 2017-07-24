Woman says she woke to man cutting tree that fell on Whites Creek home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is lucky she wasn’t hurt Monday morning after a tree crash through the top of her trailer home in Whites Creek.

Michelle Norris, 31, told News 2 she thinks it was done on purpose.

Norris explained she woke this morning just in time to look out her window and see a man cutting the tree.

“I was asleep on the couch in the living room and woke up to the sound of chainsaws,” she said.

The mother-of-three is grateful she was home alone.

“That’s my bedroom. Luckily, I was in the kitchen. I knew what it would sound like; I’ve heard trees fall before,” Norris told News 2.

She said the man who reportedly cut the tree down looked right at her. She got the tags of his truck and called authorities.

Police are now investigating the circumstances.