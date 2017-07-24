Woman charged with murder in deadly Hopkinsville hit-and-run

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A woman is charged with murder in the hit and run death of another woman Sunday night in Hopkinsville.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.

According to Hopkinsville police, the victim was sitting on the trunk of a parked vehicle when a car crashed into her, then drove off.

Officers said they were able to track down the 29-year-old driver Sherita Thomas and take her into custody.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. She has been identified as 33-year-old Stephanie Wagner.

Thomas is in the Christian County Detention Center where she is charged with murder, evidence tampering, operating under the influence, and leaving the scene.