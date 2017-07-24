VIDEO: Eclipse glasses selling fast at Adventure Science Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With less than a month to go until the solar eclipse, many people are searching for glasses to protect their eyes.

While working on a future eclipse story, News 2 found the gift shop at the Adventure Science Center is selling eclipse glasses for $2. The center said it has ordered about 15,000 pairs of the glasses and has also given some to Metro Schools and teachers across the region.

The glasses being sold at the Adventure Science Center are certified and safe to use.

