Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Tennessee armory shooting

LOBELVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting at a Tennessee armory has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Christopher Farrar was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder on Monday.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems says Farrar will serve his sentence at 100 percent.

The teenager opened fire at the National Guard Armory in Perry County, about an hour southwest of Nashville, on July 9, 2014. Click here for photos of the scene.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Braden was shot and died hours later at a nearby hospital.

Farrar was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt.

