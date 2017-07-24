Summer camp hopes to get students buzzing about bees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students across the area are spending their final days of summer learning about bees at Trevecca Nazarene University.

The students are learning from professional beekeepers about the importance of bees.

Each day, the students get to suit up and see the hives for themselves and by the end of the week, they will also get to harvest honey.

Since several bees are now on the endangered species list, the university hopes the camp will help get young students interested in bees.

“The average age of a beekeeper in America is over 65. We don’t have a lot of beekeepers, so we’re interested in getting new beekeepers for the next generation,” explained Director of Urban Farm, Jason Adkins.

This is the second year Trevecca has hosted the bee camp. The camp is funded through a Metro Parks grant.