Predators sign Austin Watson to 3-year deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators avoided arbitration for forward Austin Watson Monday agreeing to a 3-year, $3.3-million deal.

The 25-year-old played a career high 77 games for Nashville, scored a career high 5 goals, and boasted a career high 12 points.

Watson also came up big for Nashville in the post season, especially the Western Conference Finals when he scored 4 goals in 6 games against the Anaheim Ducks.

With Watson signed, the only deal left for Poile is center Ryan Johansen, and that one is expected to be around 8-million per season.

The team is also still waiting to hear from Mike Fisher on if the team’s captain from last season is retiring or returning.