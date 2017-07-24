Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at West Nashville liquor store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a West Nashville liquor store early Monday morning.

It happened at Mr. Whiskers on White Bridge Pike around 12:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found a window broken out and part of the glass front door broken.

It is unclear what was taken from the store but investigators are working to determine if it is linked to any of the other liquor store break-ins over the past couple of weeks.

No suspect description or additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.