Nashville man accused of failing to get medical care for injured dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville pet owner faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly failing to get medical treatment for a dog run over by a car on the Fourth of July.

Metro Animal Care and Control began investigating the case after receiving a tip. The dog’s leg was severely broken and injured so badly that vets are considering amputating it.

According to Animal Control investigators, the dog’s owner started a GoFundMe account to get his dog’s leg fixed.

Metro decided to act after the dog suffered without any medical care for 11 days despite the owner receiving donations.

“Money was raised but was not used for his vet care, and we don’t know why,” said Susan Baker with Metro Animal Control.

After executing a search warrant, the terrier-mix was surrendered by his owner and rescued.

“We determined the dog was in pain and had a significant injury and needed vet care immediately,” Baker told News 2.

The dog, named Charlie, has been in foster care ever since. He’s now recovering from surgery.

“He’s calm and goofy,” foster parent Maria Borrego said. “[He’s] extremely resilient. He gets use to things immediately.”

Borrego has been fostering Charlie for about a week.

“It’s my understanding this poor little boy was howling,” she told News 2. “For a dog to howl in pain – wow. A person who does that to an animal is not a very good person.”

Charlie’s former owner faces animal cruelty and possibly other charges in the case.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Charlie will be placed up for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting him should visit East C.A.N’s Facebook page.